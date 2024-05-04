UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 4,504,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $1,927,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in UGI by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 181,491 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

