Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.41. 951,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,080. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

