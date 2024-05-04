Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.39 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00091336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99646188 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

