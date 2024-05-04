WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $867.27 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $10.01 or 0.00015724 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $867.27 million and $11.59 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is the utility token of the WhiteBIT exchange, accessible on Ethereum, Tron, and WhiteChain networks. It offers substantial benefits to users such as reduced trading fees, increased referral rates, and daily free withdrawals. WBT also facilitates trading competitions and airdrops, enhancing user engagement. Created by Vladimir Nosov, WBT underscores his commitment to advancing blockchain technology through the WhiteBIT platform’s comprehensive services.”

