Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,160 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,926 shares of company stock worth $26,869,893. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.54. 1,345,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.49.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

