Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 327,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,291. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

