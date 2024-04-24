South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 427,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

