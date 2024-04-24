Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

