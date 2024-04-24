SM Energy (SM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM remained flat at $49.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 648,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SM Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

