DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Trading Down 5.8%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.44. 4,633,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,297,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

