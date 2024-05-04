Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,071. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

