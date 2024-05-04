LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $123,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after buying an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 1,858,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,781. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

