Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

