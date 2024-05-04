Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.83

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$26.98, with a volume of 113110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.77.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

