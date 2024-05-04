Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.79

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 1115596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

