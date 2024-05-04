Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.97. 973,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,928. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. Garmin has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $166.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

