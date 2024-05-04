Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.27

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

