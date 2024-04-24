SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE APH opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

