SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEI Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,191. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.
Insider Transactions at SEI Investments
In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.