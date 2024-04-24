Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.59 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Safe has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $44.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00089641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99136321 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

