Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.53.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.