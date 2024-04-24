Desjardins Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%.
BYD opened at C$267.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$295.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$276.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$213.66 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
