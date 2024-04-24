Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPH opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

