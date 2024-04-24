United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

