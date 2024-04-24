World Kinect (WKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

