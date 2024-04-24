Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £802.03 ($990.65) per share, with a total value of £40,101.50 ($49,532.49).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £802 ($990.61) per share, with a total value of £40,100 ($49,530.63).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,000 ($49.41).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 75 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £795.90 ($983.08) per share, with a total value of £59,692.50 ($73,730.85).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £802.57 ($991.32) per share, with a total value of £40,128.50 ($49,565.83).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £820 ($1,012.85) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($245,108.70).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £847.90 ($1,047.31) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($104,730.73).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 806 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 805.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train has a 52 week low of GBX 713.92 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,080 ($13.34).

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

