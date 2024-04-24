Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $20,675,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $12,733,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.