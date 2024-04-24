Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

