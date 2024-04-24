Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAKK stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The company has a market capitalization of £692.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.73.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

