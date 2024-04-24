Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BAKK stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The company has a market capitalization of £692.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.73.
