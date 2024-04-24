NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NICE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

