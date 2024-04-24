EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $134.80 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.