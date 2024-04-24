NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. 12,029,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

