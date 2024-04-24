Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 671 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -34.70% -44.58% 0.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 6.82 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.07 billion -$55.81 million 56.34

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.53%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

