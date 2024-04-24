Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.78.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
