Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 1,484,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,366. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

