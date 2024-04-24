Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

