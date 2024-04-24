L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

