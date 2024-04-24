Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
