Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FENG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

