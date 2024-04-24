StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

