KeyCorp Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $63.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 111,320 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $6,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

