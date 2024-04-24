Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Trading Down 9.5 %

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.