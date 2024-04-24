United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.39 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

United Rentals stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.19. 630,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.51. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.