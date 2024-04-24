Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $326,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. 1,230,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $228.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.