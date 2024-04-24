Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 1,614,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

