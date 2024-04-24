Escalade (ESCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653. Escalade has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

