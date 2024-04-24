Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,312,000 after buying an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,475,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.24. 172,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,785. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

