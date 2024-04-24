Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.6 %

APH stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 1,038,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

