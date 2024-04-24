NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. 2,571,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,037. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.