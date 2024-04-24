Bfsg LLC Sells 674 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 232,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,214. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.